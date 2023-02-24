Former Indian skipper and star batter Virat Kohli paid 6 crores for a 2,000 square-foot villa in Avas Living, a luxury bungalow in Awas Village, Alibaug.

"Awas is a preferred location due to its natural beauty. Besides, the Mandwa jetty is five minutes away from Awas and the speed boats have now reduced the distance to Mumbai to 15 minutes." said the legal consultant for Avas Living Alibaug LLP, advocate Mahesh Mhatre.

"With the cricketer being busy with the Australia tour, his brother Vikas Kohli visited Alibaug sub-registrar office and completed the registration formalities," he added.

According to the registration document accessed by Zapkey, the aggregator of publicly available property registration documents, Kohli paid a stamp duty of 36 lakh rupees for the transaction. Additionally, the cricketer would receive a swimming pool that is 400 square feet as part of the agreement.

As per the project website, Aditya Kilachand's Avas Living is a complex with a limited number of villas anchored by a wellness center and spa run by Amruda Nair and her venture, Araiya. For the project, Suzanne Khan designed the interiors.

Alibaug is anticipated to receive an investment of approximately 3,000 crore in the near future, according to industry sources. An estimated 250 acres will likely be developed in phases, producing luxury villas and integrated townships.

"The average land prices in Alibaug are around 3000 to 3,500 per sq ft. It is a weekend destination among the elite class and the city is connected to Mumbai by ferry services that make it an ideal commercial hub as well. It is easily accessible from Mumbai as well as Pune and its proximity to the proposed special economic zone New Mumbai SEZ is another driving factor for the locality's realty developments," said Ritesh Mehta, senior director and Head, West and North India, Residential Services, JLL.

Virat Kohli has purchased his second property in Alibaug. Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, registered their purchase of a 36,059-square-foot farmhouse in Zirad village for 19.24 crore yen on September 1, 2022. It was purchased from Sonali Rajput and Samira Land Assets Private Limited. The cricketer's authorized signatory, Vikas Kohli, had paid a stamp duty of 1.15 crore rupees. In 2021, Rohit Sharma, Kohli's successor, also purchased four acres of land in Alibaug's Mhatroli village.