Paarl: Following the Test series loss against South Africa, fingers are being pointed on the Rahul Dravid-Virat Kohli combination. Amid all this, ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opined. Butt reckons Kohli and Dravid have contrasting personalities and that is where the problem lies. Butt pointed out that Kohli could have had compatibility issues with the new head coach.

Butt on his YouTube channel said: “There could have been a compatibility issue. Rahul Dravid remains composed most of the time, whereas Kohli is an aggressive campaigner. On the other hand, Kohli’s partnership with Ravi Shastri proved to be a hit because of their similar personalities.”