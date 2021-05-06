From making a generous donation to the PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) when the Covid-19 first hit us in 2020 to donating PPE kits to the needy for free, India skipper Virat Kohli has always put his best foot forward when it comes to a noble cause. This time things were no different after BCCI postponed IPL indefinitely. Once, the fate of the lucrative T20 league was confirmed by the BCCI on Tuesday, Kohli was in action.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Yuva Sena member Rahul N Kanal shared images featuring the RCB captain which reveal that he has started work towards the Covid-19 relief.

“Meeting our Captain…Respect and love for the movement he has started working on for COVID relief… No words just Respect and Prayers for all his efforts !!! @imVkohli,” Kanal captioned his post.

Meeting our Captain…Respect and love for the movement he has started working on for COVID relief… No words just Respect and Prayers for all his efforts !!! @imVkohli 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qZEQEKzgM7 Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 5, 2021

In the pictures shared by Kanal, it is good to see Kohli maintaining social distance – that is something very important during Covid-19 times as experts say it is an airborne virus.

Meanwhile, BCCI was left with no other option but to suspend the league midway after Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra tested positive for the novel virus on Tuesday, a day after two KKR and two members of the CSK staff contracted the virus.

Reports suggest that BCCI would be looking for the September window to complete the remaining 31 IPL matches.

Before the season was suspended, RCB – who have never lifted the IPL title – looked good as a unit, winning five out of seven games. The RCB side would feel the suspension would disturb their momentum.