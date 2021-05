Virat Kohli, RCB & India Captain, Takes First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine

Virat Kohli becomes the latest India cricketer to get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Kohli took the jab on Monday and then took it to Instagram to share the picture while urging fans to stay safe. Before Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane also got vaccinated.