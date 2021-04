Virat Kohli Reaches Another Milestone, Becomes 1st Cricketer to Score 6000 IPL Runs

Another day, another feat! RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Friday created history by becoming the first player in IPL history to score 6000 runs. En route his 40th IPL fifty. Kohli reached the feat at the Wankhede Stadium against Rajasthan Royals. It took Kohli 196 IPL games to reach the milestone. He also has five centuries in the lucrative T20 league.