From acting strange like a dinosaur to facing bouncers from wife Anushka Sharma, India skipper Virat Kohli has upped his social media game during the coronavirus to keep himself in high spirits. On Sunday, Kohli, who is staying indoors, took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture.

Former English cricketer and a close friend of Kohli, Kevin Pietersen, in a bid to roast the Indian skipper asked him to shave his beard. Kohli was in no mood to obey Pietersen’s request and gave a hilarious reply which had his followers in splits.

“Shave your beard off!” KP posted. “Better than your TikTok videos,” Kohli replied.

The lovable banter between the two regarding Kohli’s beard started last month when the Indian cricket had shared a video in which he said he trimmed his beard and challenged his fans to do the same.

“While we’re all indoors, it’s extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look,” he captioned the video.

Not long back, Kohli and Pietersen had an interaction over an Instagram Live session where the two spoke of cricket and beyond.