From acting strange like a dinosaur to facing bouncers from wife Anushka Sharma, India skipper Virat Kohli has upped his social media game during the coronavirus to keep himself in high spirits. On Sunday, Kohli, who is staying indoors, took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture. <p></p> <p></p>Former English cricketer and a close friend of Kohli, Kevin Pietersen, in a bid to roast the Indian skipper asked him to shave his beard. Kohli was in no mood to obey Pietersen's request and gave a hilarious reply which had his followers in splits. <p></p> <p></p>"Shave your beard off!" KP posted. "Better than your TikTok videos," Kohli replied. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4038994" align="aligncenter" width="571"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4038994" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Image-4-32.jpg" alt="Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli ipl, Kevin Pietersen, Kevin Pietersen news, Kevin Pietersen age, Kevin Pietersenipl, Cricket News, TikTok " width="571" height="562" /> Image: Instagram Screenshot[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>The lovable banter between the two regarding Kohli's beard started last month when the Indian cricket had shared a video in which he said he trimmed his beard and challenged his fans to do the same. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_HswZuFfrf/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_HswZuFfrf/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look. &#x1f60a; Now I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge and post your new look! &#x1f60e;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/virat.kohli/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Virat Kohli</a> (@virat.kohli) on Apr 18, 2020 at 4:20am PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look," he captioned the video. <p></p> <p></p>Not long back, Kohli and Pietersen had an interaction over an Instagram Live session where the two spoke of cricket and beyond. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;