Adelaide: Team India’s humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 has shattered countless hearts of Indian cricket fans and former cricketers. The Men in Blue squad present at the Adelaide Oval were sailing on the same boat of sorrow after a 10-wicket loss against Jos Buttler-led England team.

The Indian bowlers failed to grab even a single wicket and allowed the English openers Jos Butler and Alex Hales to completely utilize the short side outfields of the Adelaide Oval. Team India was struggling in the batting department too but it was Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya’s half-centuries that allowed India to put 168 runs on the scoreboard.

We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. pic.twitter.com/l5NHYMZXPA Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 11, 2022

The silver lining that Team India can take from this tournament is the performance of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Both of them were among the highest run scorers and Kohli finished on top of the list with 296 runs in 6 matches with an extraordinary batting average of 98.66.

Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country ??? Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 11, 2022

Virat Kohli used his social media to react to the heartbreaking loss and tweeted a picture of Team India along with a caption saying “We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on.”

“Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country,” said his second tweet.