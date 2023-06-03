Advertisement

Virat Kohli Reacts To Horrific Odisha Train Accident, Sends Emotional Message

Virat Kohli reacted to the horrific Odisha train accident and sent his prayers and wishes for the people involved in the tragedy

Virat Kohli Reacts To Horrific Odisha Train Accident, Sends Emotional Message
Updated: June 3, 2023 12:13 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Virat Kohli sent his prayers to the injured passengers of the accident in the Odisha Train which occurred on June 2nd, Friday evening. One of the worst railway accidents in the country in the past 15 years occurred when 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," wrote the former Indian skipper from his official Twitter handle.

More than 238 individuals were killed and around 900 are injured in the terrible train tragedy involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express in Odisha, authorities said on Saturday.

Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wished the injured a speedy recovery too. "Pained to know about railway accident in Odisha involving Coromandel express and another passenger train. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. Appeal @RailMinIndia & Govt. of Odisha to rescue the passengers at the earliest," wrote the spinner on his Twitter.

Virat Kohli Prepares For WTC Final

Team India is set to compete against Australia in their second attempt at WTC Final. The crucial test will start on 7th June and will be played at the Oval in London. Virat Kohli along with the rest of the Indian team is preparing for the mega clash in the UK. He had a tremendous IPL season and would like to carry forward that form and help India achieve the red-ball glory.

Also Read

More News ›
Virat Kohli Reacts To Horrific Odisha Train Accident, Sends Emotional Message
Josh Hazlewood lauds Virat Kohli's work ethics
Yashasvi Jaiswal Face Ashwin In His 1st India Net Session, Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips - WATCH
Top-10 Leading Run-Getters Of IPL 2023
Top-10 Leading Run-Getters Of IPL 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Lord's, London

Live Score-England vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates...

WTC Final 2023 Australia vs India Oval, London: How To Watch AUS vs IND Online Free Of Cost

WTC Final 2023 Australia vs India Oval, London: How To Watch...

Virat Kohli Reacts To Horrific Odisha Train Accident, Sends Emotional Message

Virat Kohli Reacts To Horrific Odisha Train Accident, Sends ...

CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Weather Report: CSK Win 5th IPL Title

CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Weather ...

CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: MS Dhoni's Men vs Hardik Pandya's Titans Fight For Final Berth | BUILDUP

CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: MS Dh...

Advertisement