Virat Kohli Reacts To Horrific Odisha Train Accident, Sends Emotional Message

New Delhi: Virat Kohli sent his prayers to the injured passengers of the accident in the Odisha Train which occurred on June 2nd, Friday evening. One of the worst railway accidents in the country in the past 15 years occurred when 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," wrote the former Indian skipper from his official Twitter handle.