Virat Kohli Reacts To Horrific Odisha Train Accident, Sends Emotional Message
Virat Kohli reacted to the horrific Odisha train accident and sent his prayers and wishes for the people involved in the tragedy
New Delhi: Virat Kohli sent his prayers to the injured passengers of the accident in the Odisha Train which occurred on June 2nd, Friday evening. One of the worst railway accidents in the country in the past 15 years occurred when 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed.
"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," wrote the former Indian skipper from his official Twitter handle.
More than 238 individuals were killed and around 900 are injured in the terrible train tragedy involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express in Odisha, authorities said on Saturday.
Pained to know about railway accident in Odisha involving Coromandel express and another passenger train. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. Appeal @RailMinIndia & Govt. of Odisha to rescue the passengers at the earliest.
Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wished the injured a speedy recovery too. "Pained to know about railway accident in Odisha involving Coromandel express and another passenger train. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. Appeal @RailMinIndia & Govt. of Odisha to rescue the passengers at the earliest," wrote the spinner on his Twitter.
Virat Kohli Prepares For WTC Final
Team India is set to compete against Australia in their second attempt at WTC Final. The crucial test will start on 7th June and will be played at the Oval in London. Virat Kohli along with the rest of the Indian team is preparing for the mega clash in the UK. He had a tremendous IPL season and would like to carry forward that form and help India achieve the red-ball glory.
