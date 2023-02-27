Veteran India batter Virat Kohli has revealed a hilarious incident about a fan who left him frustrated after he asked him to score a century in the coming game. Kohli recalled that he was on a flight to Delhi from Kochi in 2014 when a fan approached him and inquired about his form before telling him to score a hundred in the coming game.

Notably, Kohli had a poor run in 2014 as he was blown away by James Anderson on the India tour to England in 2014. The stylish batter could only muster 134 runs in 10 innings in a horrible series for India which they lost 1-3.

"This incident was around 2014 when I wasn't getting much runs and was dismissed cheaply in the couple of one-day internationals. We were on a flight from Kochi to Delhi and the team was allotted seats in the front rows. A guy walked in who was a huge MS Dhoni fan and was from Chennai. So just as I got up from my seat, that guy saw me and went 'Kohli, what's going on? 'I expect a hundred from you in the next game'," Kohli recalled on RCB Podcast 2.

Kohli was not pleased with the fan's request and gave him a befitting reply.

"I was young that flicked the switch in me. I asked him which company did he work for and what was his position, and told him that he should become the chairman in next three months. When he said how was that possible, I tried to make him understand that even I was trying hard but it isn't a video game," said Kohli.

Kohli revealed that the fan then went to MS Dhoni and passed a few captaincy tips to the skipper. However, a hilarious act by the Indian team saw everyone burst into laughter, including the fan.

"He met MS and was obviously excited. But then he just started talking about team combination and captaincy and started giving tips. Dhoni was pretty patient and was hearing nicely. Till then the entire team started shouting 'Coach! Coach!' as he was trying to coach everyone and that's when he laughed it off and went back to his seat. It was a funny moment," he added.