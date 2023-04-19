Virat Kohli Recalls How Anushka Helped Him Through Tough Phase, Says 'I Would've Become Egoistic'

Kohli recalled how his wife Anushka Sharma kept him grounded and helped him handle public pressure.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is on fire in the ongoing season of the IPL. In five matches, he has scored three fifties. The 34-year-old right-handed batter who is among the leading run getters of the season was going through a lean patch during this time last year and things turned bright for him only after he took a six-week long break after the conclusion of India's tour of England. That break turned out to be a boon for Virat as he found his mojo back immeditely on return.

But the period before the break wasn't an easy one for the right-handed batter and in a conversation with Robin Uthappa on JioCinema, Kohli recalled how his wife Anushka Sharma kept him grounded and helped him handle public pressure.

"When you go back from a space like this. It's easy immediately to go like 'ah, everything is so good and it's okay'. That's why I say Anushka's name first because she has seen the challenges of being in this position. She knows it. She has been there for so many years. She knows what it takes to handle public pressure. So, her conversations with me has always been priceless. She tells me the truth, simple," Kohli said.

Kohli admits that had it not been for Anushka, he would have gone into a different zone, becoming an 'egoistic maniac'.