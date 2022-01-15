Virat Kohli Resigns As Test Captain of India After 2-1 Series Loss Against South Africa With Immediate Effect, Thanks MS Dhoni For Believing In Him

New Delhi: In an unprecedented turn of events, Virat Kohli has resigned as the test captain of India. In an instagram post, Kohli mentioned that he has given 120 per cent everytime while captaining India.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli decision can be taken