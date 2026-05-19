Virat Kohli reveals darkest phase of career after India captaincy exit, says ‘I was completely…’

Virat Kohli has opened up on one of the toughest phases of his career, admitting that stepping away from India’s captaincy left him mentally exhausted and emotionally drained. The former India skipper said it was the support of Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour that helped him reconnect with the game and enjoy cricket again.

Kohli made the remarks during the third edition of the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, where he reflected on the pressure he carried during his captaincy years and the difficult period that followed.

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Kohli struggled after leaving captaincy

Kohli stepped down as India captain in 2022, and the transition proved challenging for him personally as well as professionally. During that year, he managed only 265 runs in six Test matches at an average of 26.5, with just one half-century.

The former captain admitted that he only started opening up about his struggles after giving up leadership responsibilities.

“Only when I left captaincy, I opened up and I shared a lot more with people like Rahul Bhai and Vikram Rathour. I had a great run in Test cricket in 2023 and whenever I meet them, I always thank them from the bottom of my heart.

“They really took care of me in a way that made me feel like I wanted to play for them. I want to perform. I want to go out there and grind it out. They were so caring and nurturing. They made me realise what I have done so far,” Kohli said.

Dravid and Rathour helped Kohli mentally

Kohli said both Dravid and Rathour understood the mental pressure he was going through because of their own experiences in Test cricket.

According to him, their support helped him regain the right mindset and slowly brought back the happiness he once felt while playing for India.

“Rahul Bhai has done that way better than a lot of people in Test cricket. Vikram has been around for so many years. So, they understood what I was feeling and they could relate to it. They really took care of me mentally.

“So that really put me in a space where I could enjoy my cricket again. But yeah, when I was in the thick of things, I never really felt like I wanted someone to ask me. I was pretty okay with managing everything,” he added.

Captaincy pressure left Kohli completely drained

Kohli also admitted that captaincy gradually consumed him without him fully realising how much pressure he was carrying every day.

He explained that being the leader of the team and also the main batter in the line-up became mentally exhausting over time.

“I ended up being in a place where I became the focal point of our batting unit and leadership. I didn’t realise how much load both those things will present in my daily life because I was so driven and motivated to make sure that Indian cricket stays on top.

“And that’s precisely why by the time I left captaincy, I was completely spent. I was completely consumed by it. It was gruesome. It was difficult to manage expectations.“

Kohli bounced back strongly in 2023

Under Dravid’s coaching setup, Kohli returned to top form in Test cricket during 2023. He scored 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 56, including two centuries and two fifties.

Kohli also credited former India head coach Ravi Shastri and the previous management group for creating a secure environment inside the dressing room during his captaincy years.

“The key there during my prime was to make sure the team was secure. You know, that insecurity doesn’t enter the change room. For that, I have to give massive credit to the management – Ravi Shastri and the team.

“But the form doesn’t quite stay for long, then, yeah, both those responsibilities start weighing on you. So, it was tough,” he said.