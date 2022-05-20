Mumbai: Jos Buttler is having a purple patch in IPL 2022. The current Orange Cap holder has been one of the biggest reasons for Rajasthan Royals success thus far. The English cricketer has already amassed 627 runs in 13 games at an average of 52.25 and it comprises of three centuries. Buttler recently caught up with Virat Kohli after a game.

Kohli goes on to reveal the hilarious conversation with Buttler. The ex-RCB captain narrated that Buttler wanted to ask him something, but before the RR opener could say anything – Kohli said but you are wearing the Orange Cap.

In a chat with Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports, Kohli said, “Jos Buttler came to me, after the Rajasthan Royals match and said I want to ask you something and I told him that you’re wearing the Orange Cap what do you want to ask me, I am not able to make runs – and we had a laugh about it.”