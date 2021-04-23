Virat Kohli and young Devdutt Padikkal blew away the challenge from Rajasthan Royals on Thursday as Royal Challengers Bangalore made it four in a row with a 10-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium. During the game, Padikkal brought up his maiden IPL century off merely 51 balls. For a change, Kohli - who had to take the backseat in the partnership - revealed the conversation he had with Padikkal when he was nearing the landmark. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli revealed Padikkal asked him to finish it off, but the RCB skipper insisted the left-hander gets the century. The RCB skipper also went on to reveal how Padikkal told that not to worry as he would get many in the future. <p></p> <p></p>"We spoke about it (on the 100). He told me to finish it off, I told him to get to it first. He said many will come, I said yea you can say that after you get to the landmark," Kohli said at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>Furthermore, Kohli went on to lavish praise on Padikkal. <p></p> <p></p>"It was an outstanding innings. He batted really well for his first season last time. There was a lot of talk about him not accelerating after getting to 30s. He's put all that to rest," Kohli added. <p></p> <p></p>RCB never looked in any tearing hurry and yet the target was achieved in only 16.3 overs with all 10 wickets intact. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli went on the offensive once Padikkal had ensured victory as his contribution was 72 not out of 47 balls in their unbroken opening stand of 181. <p></p> <p></p>The sixes that came off Padikkal's blade were more about timing than power as he hit 11 fours and six sixes during his knock. <p></p> <p></p>RCB are currently the table toppers with four wins in an equal number of matches.