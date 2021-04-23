Virat Kohli and young Devdutt Padikkal blew away the challenge from Rajasthan Royals on Thursday as Royal Challengers Bangalore made it four in a row with a 10-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium. During the game, Padikkal brought up his maiden IPL century off merely 51 balls. For a change, Kohli – who had to take the backseat in the partnership – revealed the conversation he had with Padikkal when he was nearing the landmark.

Kohli revealed Padikkal asked him to finish it off, but the RCB skipper insisted the left-hander gets the century. The RCB skipper also went on to reveal how Padikkal told that not to worry as he would get many in the future.

“We spoke about it (on the 100). He told me to finish it off, I told him to get to it first. He said many will come, I said yea you can say that after you get to the landmark,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Furthermore, Kohli went on to lavish praise on Padikkal.

“It was an outstanding innings. He batted really well for his first season last time. There was a lot of talk about him not accelerating after getting to 30s. He’s put all that to rest,” Kohli added.

RCB never looked in any tearing hurry and yet the target was achieved in only 16.3 overs with all 10 wickets intact.

Kohli went on the offensive once Padikkal had ensured victory as his contribution was 72 not out of 47 balls in their unbroken opening stand of 181.

The sixes that came off Padikkal’s blade were more about timing than power as he hit 11 fours and six sixes during his knock.

RCB are currently the table toppers with four wins in an equal number of matches.