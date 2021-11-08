Abu Dhabi: Top Indian cricketers have been playing non-stop cricket since the tour of Australia. With the home series against New Zealand coming up after the T20 World Cup, multiple reports suggest that players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and a few others may be rested.

During the T20 WC, plaudits and fans blamed the Indian Premier League for the early exit from the marquee tournament.

The series against New Zealand will also be Rahul Dravid’s first assignment as a full-time India head coach. He is taking over from Ravi Shastri, whose tenure comes to an end after the T20 WC. Also, Rohit Sharma is expected to become the captain of the Indian side.

New faces like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Chetan Sakariya, and Avesh Khan are also in the fray to get picked for the series.