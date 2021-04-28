It is no secret that Virat Kohli shares a good rapport with young Rishabh Pant. The love and the bromance were on full display after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by a run on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two were smiling, laughing as if there is no tomorrow. This video would come as a treat for fans who are dealing with the pandemic.

The video was shared by IPL and since it is being loved by fans:

Pant scored 58* off 48 balls but his innings went in vain as he could not take his side over the line in a nerve-wracking match. While Pant was disappointed after the loss, Kohli, like a gentleman was there beside the young cricketer to console him. The moment when Kohli lauds Pant and consoles him has also gone viral.

“Obviously feeling disappointed, specially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. That’s what we were planning, in the end we were one run short,” Pant said after the heartbreaking loss.

With the win, RCB once again goes top of the points table. The Bangalore franchise has played six matches and won five of them. They would like to keep the good run of form going as the tournament enters the second phase. The Capitals on the other hand would like to bounce back to winning ways after the loss. They have won four out of six matches. Both sides are very much in the race for the playoffs.