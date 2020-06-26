India allrounder Hardik Pandya while giving pep talk to budding cricketers of Baroda Cricket Association revealed the reason why the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have achieved immense success in their respective careers.

The thread is common, Pandya said – the desire to be the best.

“At least 10 of you should play for India. Otherwise, I will be disappointed. It’s up to you to decide whether you want to play with me in 10 year’s time. It will be fun,” Hardik said.

“I was talking to Virat (Kohli) two days ago. I asked him something that I never asked him before. I asked him ‘What is the reason behind your excellence?'”

“He sent me a message. ‘Your attitude is fine, everything is fine. Just you have to keep one thing in mind to reach and have that kind of consistency. You have to have a great hunger to become No. 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down but based on your hard work and merit you should set becoming No. 1 as your goal’. Then I came to know how he is as consistent as he is,” he added.

Pandya, 26, has so far played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for India.

He said while Rohit and Dhoni do not like to finish second, they have no problem if they don’t succeed either because they restart the process to become the best.

“Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni they are extremely consistent because they don’t want to come 2nd but if they do, they don’t have a problem with it. They will once again begin their work to become the No. 1 You have strive to be the best. If you’re a bowler, you have to be the best. If you’re training, then you have to be eager to train. In life, you need to compete with yourself,” he said.