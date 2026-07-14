Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma one step away from rewriting India’s ODI history in England

India’s senior batting duo will have more than just the ODI series to focus on when they take the field against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday. As the visitors look to bounce back after a disappointing T20I tour, two of India’s greatest batters are also within touching distance of an impressive record in English conditions.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will lead India’s batting unit in the three-match ODI series, with both stars closing in on becoming India’s highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals played in England.

Virat Kohli closes in on Rahul Dravid’s record

Current record for most ODI runs by an Indian batter in England is held by Rahul Dravid. The former captain accumulated 648 runs in 20 matches between 1996 and 2011 at an average of 38.11, registering seven half-centuries.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Kohli is now just 68 runs away from going past Dravid’s tally. The former India captain has scored 581 runs in 16 ODIs in England at an average of 38.73, including one century and four fifties. His highest score in the country is 107.

With three matches left in the series, Kohli has a strong chance of finishing as India’s highest run-getter in ODIs on English soil.

Rohit Sharma also chasing the landmark

Rohit Sharma is another name in contention, although he has a bigger target to achieve. The India opener has scored 410 runs in just 10 ODI innings in England and requires another 239 runs to move past Dravid.

Despite having fewer runs, Rohit boasts the best average among the leading Indian batters on the list. He averages an outstanding 58.57 in England and has scored two centuries and two half-centuries, with an unbeaten 137 being his highest score.

A massive series with the bat could see Rohit challenge the record as well.

India’s leading ODI run-scorers in England

Rahul Dravid remains at the top with 648 runs, followed closely by Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 639 runs in 17 matches at an average of 39.93. Tendulkar registered one century and four fifties during his ODI career in England.

Rank Player Name Matches Inns Runs HS Avg 100s 50s 1 Rahul Dravid 20 20 648 92* 38.11 0 7 2 Sachin Tendulkar 17 17 639 105* 39.93 1 4 3 MS Dhoni 21 18 613 78* 40.86 0 5 4 Virat Kohli 16 16 581 107 38.73 1 4 5 Sourav Ganguly 16 16 565 90 35.31 0 5 6 Yuvraj Singh 14 14 498 72 41.50 0 4 7 Rohit Sharma 10 10 410 137* 58.57 2 2

Former India captain MS Dhoni occupies third place with 613 runs in 21 matches at an average of 40.86. His best score was an unbeaten 78, while he also recorded five half-centuries.

Kohli currently sits next on the list with 581 runs and could move to the top during this series if he scores another 68 runs.

Former captain Sourav Ganguly rounds off the top five with 565 runs in 16 ODIs in England. He averaged 35.31 and scored five half-centuries, with 90 being his highest score.

Apart from the individual milestones, India’s priority will be to make a winning start to the ODI series after difficult T20I campaigns against Ireland and England. With Rohit, Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah back in the squad, the visitors will be hoping their experienced players can guide the team to success while adding another memorable chapter to their own careers.