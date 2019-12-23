India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma have finished as the top-two ranked batsmen in the year-end ODI rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Kohli is the top-ranked ODI batsmen followed by Rohit at second and Pakisaan’s Babar Azam at number three.

Rohit finished 2019 as the top run-getter with 1490 runs in 27 innings at 57.30 including 7 centuries and six half-centuries. Kohli was the second highest run-getter of the year with 1377 runs in 25 innings at 59.86 including five centuries and seven half-centuries.

West Indies’ wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope has broken into the top-10 at No. 9 after a superb series against India where he scored 222 runs in three innings including a century. Shimron Hetmyer (19th) and Nicholas Pooran (30th) have also climbed up the batting charts.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have also made significant gains. While Rahul’s 185 runs in the series pushed him up 17 places to 71st, Iyer’s 130-run have seen him break into the top-100 at 81st.

Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, whose last ODI was at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, has finished as the top-ranked bowler. New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult is second in the rankings followed by Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman of Bangladesh at No. 3.

Bumrah played 14 ODIs during the year and took 25 wickets at 24.60. India’s Mohammed Shami has finished the year as the leading-wicket taker in ODIs with 42 scalps in 21 matches followed by Boult (38) and Lockie Ferguson (35). West Indies fast bowlers Sheldon Cottrell (up six places to 30th) and Keemo Paul (up 35 places to 104th) have also moved upwards in the latest bowler’s rankings.