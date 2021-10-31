Dubai: After losing the match against Pakistan by 10 wickets, Virat Kohli and Co knew their work was cut out – they had to beat New Zealand to keep their semis hopes alive. After Kohli lost the all-important toss, India got off to a woeful start as they lost wickets in quick succession. Even Rohit Sharma and Kohli could not get among the runs when they were needed the most. Their poor show has irked fans, who are now trolling the two big cricketing stars.

Rohit – who got a reprieve of the first ball – departed for 14 off 14 balls. He looked to take on a long-hop from Ish Sodhi, only to find the fielder in the deep. Kohli, on the other hand, looked to take on Sodhi, only to find the ball hit the outside part of the bat and go up in the air. He was caught in the deep. He scored nine off 17 balls.

