New Delhi: Former India captain and star all-rounder Kapil Dev has made a huge statement about Indian cricket team and it’s upcoming future. According to the legendary cricketer, star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are the backbones of Indian cricket aren’t going to win the World Cup on their own and if anyone thinks like that then it’s a mistake as it’s never going to happen that way.

“If you want to win the World Cup, the coach, selectors, and team management will have to make some tough decisions. Personal interests will have to take a backseat and they will need to think about the team. Aap Virat pe, Rohit pe ya 2-3 players pe bhadosa karenge ki wo hume World Cup jeetayenge toh aisa kabhi bhi nahi ho sakta (If you think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and 2-3 players will win us the World Cup then that’s never going to happen). You should believe in your team. Do we have such a team? Definitely. Do we have certain match winners? Yes, of course! We have players who can win the World Cup,” Kapil told ABP News.

Kapil said that India have the team and the quality of players to win a World Cup and not depend on just one or two names while saying that the younger crop of players will have to step up in big matches.

“There are always a couple of players who turn out to be the pillars of your side. The team revolves around them but we need to break that and build at least 5-6 players like that. That’s why I say, you can’t depend on Virat and Rohit. You need players who fulfill each of their responsibilities. The youngsters will need to come forward and say ‘it is our time’,” Kapil further added.