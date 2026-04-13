Virat Kohli’s furious reaction throws helmet & gloves after dismissal by Hardik Pandya, video goes viral

Virat Kohli was seen visibly furious after his dismissal, throwing his helmet and gloves in a viral moment during RCB’s 18-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli angry reaction after dismissal vs MI

At the Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli anchored Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting with calmness and smart strike rotation, looking in great form. As the two established a solid framework for RCB, he allowed Phil Salt play freely and aggressively.

Salt had a 120-run opening partnership with Kohli, who smashed a solid 50 off 38 balls, while Salt hit a brilliant 78 off only 36 balls. With a swift 53 off 20 balls, captain Rajat Patidar continued the momentum and added 65 runs with Kohli. With an undefeated 34 from 16 balls, Tim David put the final touches on RCB’s impressive 240 for 4 against Mumbai Indians.

In reply, Mumbai Indians fought hard but managed only 222 for 5, falling short by 18 runs. RCB spinner Suyash Sharma delivered a decisive double strike in the eighth over, breaking the chase at a crucial stage.

Rajat Patidar gives big update on Virat Kohli fitness after RCB’s win over MI

Kohli’s frustration goes viral

One of the most talked-about moments came after Kohli’s dismissal. Having reached his second fifty of the season, Kohli was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. As he walked back to the pavilion, the usually calm batter was visibly furious. In a moment that quickly went viral, Kohli vented his frustration by throwing his helmet and gloves, showing his hunger for a bigger score despite a solid contribution.

Virat Kohli â€“ Showing anger? Why? ðŸ¤¬



– Once you are at 42 off 31



– Other teamâ€™s openers are playing at 170+ SR



– Other RCB players are striking at 200+ SR



– And you end up scoring 50(38) at 131 SR



Say THANK YOU to Rajat Patidar â€” the real ultra booster of runs. ðŸ”¥ #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/N6MqsYKWqL — Just In (@CricketPlus0) April 12, 2026

Patidar’s big update on Virat Kohli fitness

Rajat Patidar provided a positive fitness update on star batter Virat Kohli. Notably, Virat Kohli did not take the field and was seen sitting out wearing a jacket.

Speaking after the post match about reports of a possible injury to Virat Kohli.

“I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now,” Patidar said.

RCB’s strong position

RCB, the defending champions, have played four matches so far this season, winning three and losing one. With this victory, they have climbed to third place on the points table. Their next match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on April 15.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table after RCB vs MI match

IPL 2026 Points Table