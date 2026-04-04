Virat Kohli’s hilarious reaction to fans calling him ‘fifth overseas player’ for RCB

Virat Kohli’s hilarious reply to fans joking that RCB are playing five overseas players.

Virat Kohli

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli has responded in a light-hearted way to social media jokes calling him an “overseas player” for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026.

Even though Kohli now plays only ODIs for India after retiring from Tests and T20Is, fans have been discussing his frequent time in London with wife Anushka Sharma and their children. Some fans joked that RCB are effectively playing with five overseas players because of this.

Fun interaction with Mr. Nags

During a fun video shared by RCB on Saturday, content creator Danish Sait (in his Mr. Nags avatar) asked Kohli about the chatter.

“People are saying RCB are playing five overseas players, I am not understanding what they are saying actually.“

Kohli burst into laughter and replied:

“I don’t know why are you asking me? Ask the overseas players. I am not an overseas players“.

He then turned to the host and asked:

“Am I an overseas player?“

The host replied, “no“.

Kohli dismisses false reports

Last month, Kohli had also rubbished reports claiming he had asked for a chartered flight to travel between India and London during IPL 2026. He shared a screenshot of the now-deleted post on his Instagram story with laughing emojis.

Kohli in good form

On the field, Kohli continues to shine. He scored an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls in RCB’s opening win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The former RCB captain will be in action again when RCB take on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB next IPL 2026 match

The much-anticipated RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match is set for Sunday, April 5th, 2026, starting at 7:30 PM IST. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the match, which is sure to create an electric atmosphere.

RCB squad for IPL 2026

Rajat Patidar(c), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra