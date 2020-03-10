Indian cricketers led by captain Virat Kohli, allrounder Hardik Pandya and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar extended their wishes on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday.

“Wishing everyone a joyful and a safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life. 😇 #HappyHoli,” wrote Kohli, , who recently returned after leading India on the tour of New Zealand, on Twitter.

Tendulkar posted his greeting in Hindi, wishing for happiness, peace and exaltation in each Indian’s life.

” , #Holi # ” Tendulkar wrote.

A fit-again Pandya, who has been named in India’s squad for a three-match home ODI series against South Africa, posted a series of pictures with his fiance, brother Krunal and sister-in-law celebrating holi.

“Happy holidays from the Pandyas Red heart #Holi hai,” Pandya posted.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, whose New Zealand tour ended with an ankle injury after the first Test, wrote, “Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi! May god bless you with wisdom, power, bliss and happiness! Have a safe & a colourful one!”

India will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting March 12.