Indian cricketers led by captain Virat Kohli, allrounder Hardik Pandya and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar extended their wishes on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>"Wishing everyone a joyful and a safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life. &#x1f607; #HappyHoli," wrote Kohli, , who recently returned after leading India on the tour of New Zealand, on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wishing everyone a joyful and a safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life. &#x1f607; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyHoli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyHoli</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1237252232568946688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar posted his greeting in Hindi, wishing for happiness, peace and exaltation in each Indian's life. <p></p> <p></p>" , #Holi # " Tendulkar wrote. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi"> <p></p> , <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Holi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Holi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%E0%A4%B9%E0%A5%8B%E0%A4%B2%E0%A5%80%E0%A4%B9%E0%A5%88?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"># </a> <a href="https://t.co/McH8ETu8cH">pic.twitter.com/McH8ETu8cH</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1237244186941722624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>A fit-again Pandya, who has been named in India's squad for a three-match home ODI series against South Africa, posted a series of pictures with his fiance, brother Krunal and sister-in-law celebrating holi. <p></p> <p></p>"Happy holidays from the Pandyas Red heart #Holi hai," Pandya posted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy holidays from the Pandyas &#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Holi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Holi</a> hai <a href="https://t.co/0IpJ5Ippjf">pic.twitter.com/0IpJ5Ippjf</a></p> <p></p> hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) <a href="https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7/status/1237246063704256512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, whose New Zealand tour ended with an ankle injury after the first Test, wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi! May god bless you with wisdom, power, bliss and happiness! Have a safe &amp; a colourful one!" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi! <p></p>May god bless you with wisdom, power, bliss and happiness! Have a safe &amp; a colourful one! &#x1f38a;&#x1f49b; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Holi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Holi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Holi2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Holi2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/tNHLAcEtw2">pic.twitter.com/tNHLAcEtw2</a></p> <p></p> Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImIshant/status/1237251896823279618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi"> , <p></p> ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyHoli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyHoli</a> &#x1f917; <a href="https://t.co/C8pRvZznPJ">pic.twitter.com/C8pRvZznPJ</a></p> <p></p> Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) <a href="https://twitter.com/SDhawan25/status/1237237740221140993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Heartiest wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bring unending cheer and joy to you and your families. <a href="https://t.co/ckDQRLLgBX">pic.twitter.com/ckDQRLLgBX</a></p> <p></p> VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) <a href="https://twitter.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1237217044342296576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>India will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting March 12.