Team India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 on Monday. Several Indian players took to Twitter to wish the special batsman who has led India to several victories in the last decade. Pujara recently returned to India after the historic Test series win in Australia where he played a crucial role in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Pujara showed extreme grit and resilience as he faced 928 balls in the Test series and was second-highest run-scorer for India. In the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, Pujara dealt with several body blows in the second innings to keep India alive in the game, as a result, the Asian giants breached Australia’s fortress to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish Pujara on the special occasion.

“Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease Smiling face with open mouth. Have a great year ahead,” Kohli tweeted.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also posted a photo on Twitter with Pujara and wrote: “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Cheteshwar! Have a year full of happiness and good health. Keep playing the way you always do.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who is famous for his wit and humour, called Pujara a selfless cricketer on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to a wonderful selfless cricketer, his contributions cannot be measured only in runs- @cheteshwar1 . Has been as solid as a Wall, When he bats, this is Bowlers ka Haal,” Sehwag wrote.

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina also wished Pujara on the occasion.

“Wish you a very Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 .. Brother my best wishes to you on your special day, keep doing wonders. Lots of love! #HappyBirthdayPujara,” he tweeted.

Pujara has been included in India’s squad for the first two Tests against England. Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave after the first Test during Australia tour, will lead the team against England. The first Test match of the series will commence from February 5 in Chennai.