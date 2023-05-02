Lucknow: There was all joy in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room after the team registered a thrilling 18-run win in their last match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Players were seen dancing with joy and singing the RCB team song as the team gets closer to the playoff spot in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli also couldn't hide his satisfaction after the victory and stated that the win has come at a very crucial time for the team. "That's a sweet win boys! sweet win, Let's Go!," he screamed in ecstasy after the win.

Virat Kohli Sends Loud And Clear Message To Gautam Gambhir

Kohli also sent out a clear message to LSG, saying ' if you can give it, you gotta take it, otherwise don't give it".

"It was a really important win on the road. It's a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great," commented Virat Kohli.