Virat Kohli Sends Out Loud Message To Gautam Gambhir, Says' If You Can Give It, You Gotta Take It'

Virat Kohli gave a loud and clear message to Gautam Gambhir after fight win LSG mentor. After RCB beat LSG, Kohli can be heard saying 'If You Can Give It, You Gotta Take It'

Updated: May 2, 2023 11:23 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Lucknow: There was all joy in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room after the team registered a thrilling 18-run win in their last match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Players were seen dancing with joy and singing the RCB team song as the team gets closer to the playoff spot in IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli also couldn't hide his satisfaction after the victory and stated that the win has come at a very crucial time for the team. "That's a sweet win boys! sweet win, Let's Go!," he screamed in ecstasy after the win.

Kohli also sent out a clear message to LSG, saying ' if you can give it, you gotta take it, otherwise don't give it".

"It was a really important win on the road. It's a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great," commented Virat Kohli.

 

The 12th man of RCB also played a huge part for the team as they reached in large numbers to the stadium despite it being an away match.

Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to all the RCB fans who had an upper hand in the Stadium during the match which also played a role in motivating the players to give their best in a crucial match.

He stated, "The win was great and the fact that we got more support than the home crowd is an unbelievable feeling, it tells you all about how much we are liked as a team and how people come out and back us."

RCB will now play their next match on Saturday in New Delhi and will look to continue the momentum and strengthen their position for the playoff race of IPL 2023.

(With Inputs From Media Release)

