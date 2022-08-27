New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is set to become the second player in the history of T20 Internationals to play 100 T20Is once he takes the field on Sunday against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The only other player to have had the distinction to play 100 T20Is is New Zealand’s Ross Taylor.

With that, Kohli will become the first Indian player to have played a 100 games in each of the three formats – Tests, ODIs and T20Is. So far, he has played 99 T20Is, 102 Test matches and 262 ODIs for India.

Kohli, who has been out of sorts in recent times would look to get back to form and no better opponent to do that than Pakistan.

With no Shaheen Afridi in the team for Pakistan, Babar Azam would have his work cut out to pose a challenge in front of a famed Indian batting line-up.

Kohli, who will be appearing in his 100th international T20 game would be keen to get off the blocks quickly and knowing the kind of performance he can come up with in trying and tough situations, it won’t be surprising if he gets to his much-awaited century on a very special ocassion.

“For the first time in 10 years, I did not touch the bat for one month. I came to the realisation that I was kind of trying to fake my intensity a bit recently, you know you can do that, you are competitive and you are saying I have the intensity but your body is telling you to stop and it is telling you to take a break and step back. I am looked at as a guy who is very mentally strong and I am. Everyone has a limit and you need to recognise that limit otherwise things can get unhealthy for you,” Kohli had said in an interview on Star Sports.

“This period taught me a lot, you know many things I was not allowing to come to the surface. When it surfaced, I embraced it. I am not shy to accept that I was feeling mentally down, it is a normal thing to feel but we don’t speak because we are hesitant, we don’t want to be looked at as mentally weak or weak people. Trust me, faking to be strong is far worse than admitting to be weak,” he further added.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm IST and we have a real contest in our hands.