Virat Kohli Shadow Practices Faf Du Plessis At RCB Net Session, Video Goes Viral
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are the top two run-scorer of the tournament so far with 422 and 333 runs respectively.
New Delhi: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have been on fire in the ongoing IPL 2023. Faf is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 422 runs in eight matches while Kohli is following him with 333 runs. The duo have kept RCB afloat in the tournament, with four wins in eight games.
Kohli and Faf also share a great bond on and off the field. In a recent video that is going viral on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen shadow practising Faf du Plessis during a practice session of RCB. Kohli imitated a few shots of Faf before the players burst into laughter.
Virat Kohli Shares Special Post For Faf du Plessis
Later, Virat Kohli also shared a special post for Faf du Plessis on his social media platforms.
Partner on the crease, partner in cringy jokes ? @faf1307 pic.twitter.com/7uNZQwvyg7
Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2023
Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis is carrying an injury and thus is only playing as an impact player. In Faf's absence, Virat Kohli is leading RCB. Kohli led RCB to back-to-back wins over Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals before suffering a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders by 21 runs in the previous game. RCB is all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, May 1.
