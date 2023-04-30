Virat Kohli Shadow Practices Faf Du Plessis At RCB Net Session, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have been on fire in the ongoing IPL 2023. Faf is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 422 runs in eight matches while Kohli is following him with 333 runs. The duo have kept RCB afloat in the tournament, with four wins in eight games.

Kohli and Faf also share a great bond on and off the field. In a recent video that is going viral on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen shadow practising Faf du Plessis during a practice session of RCB. Kohli imitated a few shots of Faf before the players burst into laughter.