Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Picture With MS Dhoni, Caption Wins Hearts - Check Post

Virat and Dhoni share a great bond of friendship. The two legends of the game, who are good mates, were involved in a light-hearted conversation after CSK's 8-run win on an evening where more than 440 runs were scored.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are among the greatest cricketers of all time. Both the former Indian skippers share a great bond of friendship but on Monday (April 17) they line up against each other during Match No. 24 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After the conclusion of the game which CSK won by eight runs after a tough fight, the two legends of the game were spotted having a fun-filled animated conversation.

Several videos of both the players interacting with each other post the match went viral on the internet and on Tuesday Virat shared an adorable picture with Dhoni with a heartfelt caption which is winning hearts.

Here is the post:

Virat didn't have a great game with the bat against CSK. After hitting a boundary against left-arm pacer Akash Singh, Kohli got unlucky, when the ball hit him off the bat and ricocheted into the stumps, forcing him to walk back to the dugout in the very first over of a mammoth chase of 227 runs.

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs After CSK had lost the prolific Ruturaj Gaikwad early, Conway and Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20) repaired the innings and then Dube joined the fun as Chennai sent the RCB bowlers on a leather hunt after being asked to bat first on a good pitch that was expected to ease further with the dew set in.

Conway blasted a 43-ball 83, hitting six boundaries and six maximums as he and Dube, who smacked 52 off 27, smashed two fours and six maximums as CSK set up a big score of 226/6 in 20 overs. Conway first put on 74 runs for the second wicket with Rahane then shared an 80-run partnership with Dube.

Deshpande then got into the act after Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis had struck brilliant half-centuries as RCB raced to 140/3 in 12 overs. He claimed two wickets in that crucial period sending back the dangerous Dinesh Karthik (28 off 14) and Wayne Parnell (2).

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis' efforts went in vain as RCB were restricted to 218/8 in 20 overs, falling short by eight runs.