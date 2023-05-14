Advertisement

Virat Kohli Shares Beautiful Instagram Post For Anushka Sharma And Mom Saroj Kohli

Virat Kohli wished wife Anushka Sharma and mom Saroj Kohli with a beautiful Instagram post.

Updated: May 14, 2023 12:19 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Virat Kohli wished wife Anushka Sharma on mothers Day with a lovely Instagram post. Kohli shared an image of Anushka and her daughter Vamika with a beautiful caption. Virat also shared images of her mother and family in the same post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Virat Kohli has always been vocal about the two women in his life and how they changed his life for good. Kohli had also shared a post for his mother and wife on Women's Day.

"Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms," wrote Kohli.

Virat Kohli And RCB Face Must Win Situation Against Rajasthan Royals In Jaipur

Virat Kohli and RCB will be facing a stern Rajasthan Royals test in Jaipur on Sunday. The game will be a must-win for RCB to keep their playoff chances alive. RCB currently have 10 points in 11 matches and they need wins by big margins in all their remaining games to reach the playoffs. Wins alone won't be sufficient for RCB and they will need some other results to go their way as well if they are to finish the league stage inside the top 4 in the points table.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Faf Du Plessis Key For RCB vs RR

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are the top two run-getters for RCB. While Faf has scored 576 runs, Kohli has 420 runs. Against a quality bowling attack of the Sanju Samson-led RR, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will have to take the responsibility of taking RCB to a decent score or chase down the target as with Ashwin and Chahal in the middle overs, it will be tough for other batters to score freely.

