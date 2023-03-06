Virat Kohli Shares Cute Pic With Pet From Spiritual Trip In Ujjain Ahead Of 4th IND vs AUS Test | Check Viral Photo

Ahead of the fourth Test, Virat Kohli visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek the blessings of the almighty.

New Delhi: India stalwart Virat Kohli has been going through a dry run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While the veteran has looked good during his stay at the crease, Kohli has not been able to kick on and get a big one for his team.

Virat Kohli has only managed to score 111 runs in the three Tests so far. The batter has been struggling for runs in the Test format with his last century coming way back in 2019. While he has scored a few centuries in limited-overs cricket recently, he hasn't looked the same in Tests.

Meanwhile, On Sunday, Virat Kohli visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek the blessings of the almighty. A day later, he shared a cute pic from the temple where he can be seen cuddling a dog.

Amidst the poor run with the bat, Virat Kohli has been visiting holy temples very frequently. Earlier this year, Kohli and Anushka Sharma also visited Vrindavan, where the family paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli's ashram, along with Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh.

Meanwhile, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is evenly poised with Australia making a stunning comeback in Indore and reviving the series. Australia need a win in the final Test to level the series 2-2. India, on the other hand, face a must-win situation to keep their WTC final hopes alive. A loss for India will mean that the team will have to depend on the result of the NZ vs SL series to move to the summit clash.

There has been plenty of talks about the pitches in India as the matches have ended within three days. However, as per reports, the wicket for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad is likely to be a normal wicket.