Virat Kohli Shares His 10th Grade Marksheet With A Very Important Life Lesson

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is one of those cricketers who had to drop his education to pursue a career in cricket. Virat Kohli passed 12th grade but couldn't complete his further studies as he became an international cricketer. Kohli recently shared his 10th-grade mark sheet and gave a very important message. Kohli wrote, "It's funny how the things that add the least to your mark sheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport," Kohli wrote on Koo app.

Kohli shared the marksheet as part of the 'Let There Be Sport' campaign of PUMA. It was done to increase awareness about the importance of sports alongside education and studies among the citizens.

Virat Kohli To Lead Banglalore To Maiden IPL Win?

Virat Kohli has returned to form and looks all set to own the IPL 2023. Kohli didn't score a century for three years but he roared back to form with hundreds in all formats. Kohli scored a T20I century against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup before scoring ODI centuries against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Kohli then scored a long-awaited Test hundred against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite having a great squad, Bangalore have not been able to lift the IPL trophy. However , Virat Kohli's recent form will make them optimistic.

IPL 2023 Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell