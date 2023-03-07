Virat Kohli Shares Special Picture With Ravindra Jadeja To Wish Fans Happy Holi

The Indian men's cricket team indulged in Holi, the festival of colours, in the team bus on its way to the Narendra Modi Stadium here while travelling to practice ahead of the fourth and final Test against Australia.

The festival of colours, Holi is infectious and this time it caught up with the Indian cricketers as they were traveling to practice for the fourth Test.

Team India's former skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture on his Instagram with Ravindra Jadeja to wish everyone and his fans Happy Holi. In the picture, you can see Virat and Jadeja's faces covered with colors and a caption stating "Happy Holi to all."

Ravindra Jadeja replied to the post in the comment section in his own style and wrote "Rang barse." The post is really being loved by fans.

Another video that is taking over the internet is a post shared by Shubman Gill on his Instagram, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, and others are seen matching up steps to "Rang Barse" and singing the popular English song "Baby Come Down", while skipper Rohit Sharma threw colours around the bus.

The cricketers seemed to have fun amidst an intense and high-pressure Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in which India raced to a 2-0 lead before Australia fought back to win the third Test in Indore.

Shubman Gill's post is going viral on social media and netizens are amazing at reacting to it and cheering with team India.

(with IANS inputs)