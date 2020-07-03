After acing the hop push-up challenge, India skipper Virat Kohli – who loves Punjabi music – shared his workout video on Instagram on Friday evening. In a bid to stay fit during the COVID-19 lockdown, Kohli was performing power snatch – which he claims is one of his favourite exercises.

What will excite Punjabis is the fact that he was listening to Punjabi music during the intense workout session.

He was hearing PropheC’s hit track ‘Tu Hi Ah’ which has crossed 10 million on YouTube.

Kohli took to Instagram and shared the video. He captioned it as, “If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch.”

With no cricket happening since the pandemic, and with no gyms opening up, Kohli has been working out while staying indoors during the testing times.