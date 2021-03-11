Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels that Virat Kohli should play with freedom in the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. In the past couple of years, Kohli has been playing the anchor role for the team in the shorter formats, however, the 32-year-old comfortably switched gears in the business end of the game.

Laxman said Kohli is a stroke player and it’s not necessary for him to play an anchor role in every match.

“I feel that Virat Kohli is a class batsman, he’s an outstanding batsman and with depth and quality in the Indian batting line-up, I think he should go and express himself,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

“It’s not necessary for him to play the anchor role, because we know that he’s a stroke player. If he plays with positive intent, if he plays his high percentage shots, not only his strike rate will be high, but his consistency also will be there for everyone to see — he’s a match-winner,” Laxman added.

The veteran Indian cricketer said that Team India has enough depth in batting with players like Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant to finish the innings which gives Kohli an opportunity to express himself and play with freedom.

“With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings, and then you have got Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, I think they have a lot of depth. So, Virat Kohli should go out and express himself and play with lot of freedom, and that’s when he’s very dangerous,” Laxman said.

The Indian captain is just 82 runs away from becoming the first batsman to score 3,000 runs in T20 International cricket.

The first T20I between India and England will be played on March 12. All five games of the T20I series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.