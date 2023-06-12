Advertisement

Virat Kohli Should Learn From Babar Azam and Kane Williamson: Nasser Hussain

Australia clinched a dominant 209-run victory early on the fifth day of an enthralling contest at The Oval on Sunday.

Virat Kohli Should Learn From Babar Azam and Kane Williamson: Nasser Hussain
Updated: June 12, 2023 2:46 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: In the aftermath of their humiliating loss to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, former England captain Nasser Hussain has offered advice to the Indian top-order batters, suggesting that they should learn from players like Babar Azam and Kane Williamson.

Australia clinched a dominant 209-run victory early on the fifth day of an enthralling contest at The Oval on Sunday. After setting an improbable 444-run target, Australia bowled out India for 234 before lunch on day five to clinch their first-ever WTC title.

"Really disappointed with the Indian batters, their fans might come after me for saying this but I think Indian top order needs to look at Babar and Kane on how to play the pacers when the ball is moving around. Both of them do it so late," Hussain said on Sky Sport.

With Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on Day four, there was still some hope for India that they could pull off a record fourth-innings chase on the final day.

But Boland got the ball rolling in the first hour and dismissed Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in a same over. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc also among the wickets as Australia bowled out India for 234 to seal the win.

It was India's second consecutive loss in World Test Championship finals - after they suffered a similar fate against New Zealand in 2021

(With Inputs IANS)

Also Read

More News ›
Virat Kohli Should Learn From Babar Azam and Kane Williamson: Nasser Hussain
"If There Is Any Arguement Between Us...": Gautam Gambhir Gives Candid Answer About His Relationship With Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Cryptic Instagram Story After WTC Final 2023 Loss Against Australia
'We Let Ourselves Down': Rohit Sharma Addresses 209 Runs Loss Against Australia In WTC Final 2023
Steve Smith's Flying Catch Of Virat Kohli Dents India's Hopes To Win WTC Final 2023
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Should Learn From Babar Azam and Kane Williamson: Nasser Hussain

Virat Kohli Should Learn From Babar Azam and Kane Williamson...

Shraddha Kapoor Roasts Third Umpire Richard Kettleborough, Offers Badaam For Controversial Shubman Gill Decision In WTC Final

Shraddha Kapoor Roasts Third Umpire Richard Kettleborough, O...

Team India Fined 100 Percent Match Fee For Slow Over Rate In WTC Final

Team India Fined 100 Percent Match Fee For Slow Over Rate In...

Sachin Tendulkar Lashes Out At Team India For Leaving Out R Ashwin From WTC Final

Sachin Tendulkar Lashes Out At Team India For Leaving Out R ...

"It's Like Picking Your Favourite Kid": Pat Cummins Jokes On Choosing Between ICC World Titles

"It's Like Picking Your Favourite Kid": Pat Cummins Jokes On...

Advertisement