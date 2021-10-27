<strong>Dubai:</strong> India captain Virat Kohli dropped one place to fifth despite his half century against Pakistan for a lost cause in the ongoing T20 World Cup while team-mate KL Rahul slipped two slots to eighth in the ICC men's T20I Player Rankings issued on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli (725 rating points) had hit 57 off 49 balls, while Rahul (684) scored 3 runs in India's total of 151 for 7 which Pakistan chased down with 13 balls to spare for a 10-wicket win in the blockbuster Super 12 match here on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan is three places up to fourth -- his career best ranking -- following his match-winning 79 not out against India and 33 in their second win against New Zealand on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>South Africa batter Aiden Markram, who struck 40 and 51 not out against Australia and the West Indies respectively, also attained his career-best ranking. He gained eight slots to reach third position, only behind Dawid Malan (831) of England and Paksitan captain Babar Azam (820). <p></p> <p></p>Markram's previous best was ninth place last month and he now averages nearly 40 with a strike rate of 147.29 in his career. <p></p> <p></p>Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz rose nine places to a career-best 12th position after notching up 46 against Scotland, while Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim has moved up 11 places to a career-best 13th position after his 52-ball 62 against Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus is up to joint-37th position after helping his side into the Super 12s. <p></p> <p></p>The top nine names in the bowlers' list are all slow bowlers with Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan's consistent economical bowling lifting him nine places to a career-best 12th position. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who starred in their memorable 10-wicket win over India with a haul of three for 31, is up 11 places to 12th position, just two off his career best ranking. <p></p> <p></p>Harris Rauf, whose four for 22 against New Zealand helped them register a second consecutive win, has gained 34 slots to reach a career-best 17th position. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan has regained the top spot among all-rounders after a fine start to the T20 World Cup.