Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Controversy That Shook Indian Cricket
The Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly rift started when Virat Kohli was sacked as India ODI captain in 2021 with Sourav Ganguly at helm as BCCI President.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly came face to face when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswami Stadium on Saturday. Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly don't share a great relationship which was tarnished after Kohli's sacking as India captain when Ganguly was BCCI's President. The bitter rivalry between the two veterans was clearly visible in RCB vs DC game, the videos of which are going viral on social media.
In the first video, Virat Kohli can be seen giving Ganguly a death scare after taking the catch of Aman Hakim Khan in the 18th over. The second video shows Ganguly ignoring Kohli and passing by him without shaking hands. Notably, it was a bad day at the office for Delhi Capitals who suffered a 23-run defeat against RCB.
Ignore your life problems same like Sourav Ganguly ignored Virat Kohli ;)#RCBvDC #DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/utlW0udfmq
. ..!? (@TuJoMilaa) April 15, 2023
Timeline of Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Controversy
It all started when Virat Kohli was removed as India's ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour in 2021, with Rohit Sharma named as skipper. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly opened up on Kohli's sacking and said that the board doesn't want split captaincy in limited-overs cricket and they asked Virat Kohli to not quit T20I captaincy, which he left after the 2021 T20 World Cup, and since he disagreed, the board named Rohit as captain. Ganguly also said that Virat Kohli was told about the change in leadership role.
Kohli then hit back at Ganguly with a fiery press conference saying that he was told just a few hours ago on a call about his sacking, adding that his proposal of stepping down as India T20I captain was taken positively. The contrasting statements created a massive controversy. Kohli then stepped down as India Test captain following the series against South Africa.
COMMENTS