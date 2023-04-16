Advertisement

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Controversy That Shook Indian Cricket

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Controversy That Shook Indian Cricket

The Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly rift started when Virat Kohli was sacked as India ODI captain in 2021 with Sourav Ganguly at helm as BCCI President.

Updated: April 16, 2023 9:01 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly came face to face when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswami Stadium on Saturday. Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly don't share a great relationship which was tarnished after Kohli's sacking as India captain when Ganguly was BCCI's President. The bitter rivalry between the two veterans was clearly visible in RCB vs DC game, the videos of which are going viral on social media.

In the first video, Virat Kohli can be seen giving Ganguly a death scare after taking the catch of Aman Hakim Khan in the 18th over. The second video shows Ganguly ignoring Kohli and passing by him without shaking hands. Notably, it was a bad day at the office for Delhi Capitals who suffered a 23-run defeat against RCB.

Timeline of Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Controversy

It all started when Virat Kohli was removed as India's ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour in 2021, with Rohit Sharma named as skipper. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly opened up on Kohli's sacking and said that the board doesn't want split captaincy in limited-overs cricket and they asked Virat Kohli to not quit T20I captaincy, which he left after the 2021 T20 World Cup, and since he disagreed, the board named Rohit as captain. Ganguly also said that Virat Kohli was told about the change in leadership role.

Kohli then hit back at Ganguly with a fiery press conference saying that he was told just a few hours ago on a call about his sacking, adding that his proposal of stepping down as India T20I captain was taken positively. The contrasting statements created a massive controversy. Kohli then stepped down as India Test captain following the series against South Africa.

Also Read

More News ›
Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Controversy That Shook Indian Cricket
IPL 2023: 'We Are 10 Runs Short': KL Rahul Reflects On Close Defeat Against PBKS
IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan Lead Punjab To Two-Wicket Victory Over Lucknow
IPL 2023: 'Should Have Been An Easy Chase', David Warner Asks DC Batters To Do Better
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Punjabi And Bhojpuri Commentary Goes Viral - WATCH
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Controversy That Shook Indian Cricket

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Co...

IPL 2023: 'We Are 10 Runs Short': KL Rahul Reflects On Close Defeat Against PBKS

IPL 2023: 'We Are 10 Runs Short': KL Rahul Reflects On Close...

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Up...

PAK Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Babar Azam Closes In On India Skipper Rohit Sharma With Third T20I Hundred

PAK Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Babar Azam Closes In On India Skipper Ro...

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan Lead Punjab To Two-Wicket Victory Over Lucknow

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan Lead Punjab To Two-Wi...

Advertisement