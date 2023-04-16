Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Controversy That Shook Indian Cricket

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly came face to face when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswami Stadium on Saturday. Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly don't share a great relationship which was tarnished after Kohli's sacking as India captain when Ganguly was BCCI's President. The bitter rivalry between the two veterans was clearly visible in RCB vs DC game, the videos of which are going viral on social media.

In the first video, Virat Kohli can be seen giving Ganguly a death scare after taking the catch of Aman Hakim Khan in the 18th over. The second video shows Ganguly ignoring Kohli and passing by him without shaking hands. Notably, it was a bad day at the office for Delhi Capitals who suffered a 23-run defeat against RCB.