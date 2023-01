Virat Kohli Starts New Year With A 100 vs Sri Lanka In First ODI, Now Only 4 Behind Sachin Tendulkar's ODI

New Delhi: Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match ODI series played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. With that, the star India batter inched that much closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring the most ODI centuries in the world.

Tendulkar had scored 49 ODI centuries in 463 matches while Kohli currently stands second in the list in 266 ODI matches.