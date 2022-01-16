Cape Town: Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test captain of India bringing an end to a glorious era of cricket. Under Kohli’s leadership, India as a Test-playing nation scaled newer heights. But as they say, all good things come to an end – something similar seems to be the case with Kohli. On Saturday, Kohli confirmed that he has decided to resign as India’s Test captain after leading the side stupendously well over the past seven years.

But, was it the right move to step down as the Test skipper? In all probability, one reckons it has been the right call. If anything, things will improve for Kohli.

Too Much Controversy Around Him: Since making the announcement that he would step down as the T20 captain, Kohli has grabbed headlines. He has hogged the limelight, but not for the right reasons. His presser just before the team left for South Africa created a massive furore as he blamed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for lying. Even if one tried to turn a blind eye to what was happening, one couldn’t as there was too much suspicion around what is happening in the dressing-room.

Kohli – The batter: India may have lost Kohli – the captain, but that could be a blessing in disguise for Kohli – the batter. The pressure would be less when Kohli walks out to bat the next time. And that may be just what the doctor ordered.

