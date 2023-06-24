'Virat Kohli Supported Me A Lot When He Was Indian Captain': Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh said that Virat Kohli as India captain supported him a lot and if it was not Kohli, he could not have made a comeback to the Indian team.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was the star for India in two World Cup wins. Yuvraj Singh played a significant role in India's win in the 2007 T20 World Cup, scoring brilliant half-centuries against England in a must-win game and Australia in the semifinal, while also delivering a player of the tournament performance in the 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj, however, was diagnosed with Cancer post the 2011 World Cup and took a break from cricket. When he returned to cricket in 2012, he was not the same batter and struggled to keep his place in the team.

Yuvraj Singh played his last ODI against West Indies in 2017, the same year in which he scored his highest ODI score, 150 against England. Yuvi was given a few opportunities in T20Is but his performance was not up to the mark.

Yuvraj recently spoke about his comeback to the Indian team and said that it was Virat Kohli who helped him make a comeback to the Indian team. Yuvraj said that if it was not Kohli, he could not have made a comeback to the Indian team.

"When I made my comeback, Virat Kohli supported me. Had he not backed me then I wouldn't have made a comeback. But then it was Dhoni who showed me the correct picture about the 2019 World Cup that selectors are not looking at you," Yuvraj told News18. "He showed me the real picture. He gave me clarity. He did as much as he could."

MS Dhoni Changed After 2011 ODI World Cup: Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj also said that Dhoni had faith in him till the ODI World Cup in 2011 but things changed after he returned from illness.

"Till the 2011 World Cup, MS had a lot of confidence in me and used to tell me that 'you are my main player'," Yuvraj said. "But after coming back from illness the game changed and a lot of changes happened in the team. So as far as the 2015 World Cup is concerned, you can't really pinpoint at something. So this is a very personal call.