Virat Kohli Sweating Hard Ahead Of The Fifth Test Against England: Watch Pics

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against Edgbaston, Birmingham starting on July 1. Kohli on Tuesday shared pictures from his training session as he looked all geared up for the upcoming match.

“Practice well. Stay happy,” Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app.

Kohli was the skipper of Team India when the five-match Test series against England was originally played in 2021. India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held in Old Trafford, Manchester last year, was cancelled due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Team India will also play a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24 to June 27 to be in the groove for the fifth Test.

Kohli will be keen to end his lean patch on the England tour and get the monkey off his shoulder. He has been going through a lean patch which has stretched way beyond anyone’s liking. His critics have even started questioning his place in the team. Kohli had a poor IPL but got some runs in the latter end of the tournament and fans are hoping he can carry the momentum to the warm-up game and then to the Test match. An in-form Virat Kohli is a must for team India.

Meanwhile, India will have to figure out their best combination for the match as injury KL Rahul has disrupted the balance of the side. Also, there are doubts over the participation of R Ashwin who is in home quarantine after testing positive. Meanwhile, England are a also a formidable unit now post the return of Ben Stokes. They recently picked up two impressive wins over World Test Champions New Zealand thus the match will be a real Test for team India.

