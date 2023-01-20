Virat Kohli Takes A Dig At Cristiano Ronaldo's Trolls, Pens A Special Note For Veteran Footballer
Cristiano Ronaldo's played a hybrid friendly game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in which he played for the Riyadh All-Star XI and captained the side.
New Delhi: The Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has inflicted heavy remarks on Cristiano Ronaldo's critics. Virat put up a story from his official Instagram account, quoting, "Still doing it at the highest level at 38." The football experts who sit and criticize him every week for attention and to be in the news are conveniently quiet now that he has put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. "And he is apparently finished." Cristiano Ronaldo's played a hybrid friendly game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in which he played for the Riyadh All-Star XI and captained the side. It was Ronaldo's first appearance in Middle Eastern football, and he won the player of the match award for his two goals. However, their side lost the game 3-5. There was another big reason that the match had become the centre of attraction; it was none other than the Messi-Ronaldo faceoff, which happened after a long span of time and, according to various football pundits, could be their last faceoff. Virat, on the other hand, has also made a remarkable comeback after a bitterly struggling phase. Kohli made his comeback last Monday with a 166-run inning against Sri Lanka. He also scored a century in the first ODI of the series. Kohli, who is making an incline in his centuries, is now just 3 centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 centuries, to become the highest century-making batsman in ODI.
Also Read
- Virat Kohli Takes A Dig At Cristiano Ronaldo's Trolls, Pens A Special Note For Veteran Footballer
- Grow Up Yar: Pakistani Batter Slams Journalist After He Tries To Troll Virat Kohli
- How Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Teamed Up To Inspire Shubman Gill's Career
- IND Vs NZ ODI: Hilarious Post-Match Interaction Between Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma And Ishan Kishan Goes Viral - Watch
- From Shubman Gill’s 208 To Rohit Sharma’s 264: Highest ODI Scores By Indian Batters
Also Read More News ›
- Virat Kohli Takes A Dig At Cristiano Ronaldo's Trolls, Pens A Special Note For Veteran Footballer
- Grow Up Yar: Pakistani Batter Slams Journalist After He Tries To Troll Virat Kohli
- How Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Teamed Up To Inspire Shubman Gill's Career
- IND Vs NZ ODI: Hilarious Post-Match Interaction Between Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma And Ishan Kishan Goes Viral - Watch
- From Shubman Gill’s 208 To Rohit Sharma’s 264: Highest ODI Scores By Indian Batters
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 12 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
15 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 4 wickets
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
15 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS