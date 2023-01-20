Virat Kohli Takes A Dig At Cristiano Ronaldo's Trolls, Pens A Special Note For Veteran Footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo's played a hybrid friendly game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in which he played for the Riyadh All-Star XI and captained the side.

New Delhi: The Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has inflicted heavy remarks on Cristiano Ronaldo's critics. Virat put up a story from his official Instagram account, quoting, "Still doing it at the highest level at 38." The football experts who sit and criticize him every week for attention and to be in the news are conveniently quiet now that he has put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. "And he is apparently finished." Cristiano Ronaldo's played a hybrid friendly game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in which he played for the Riyadh All-Star XI and captained the side. It was Ronaldo's first appearance in Middle Eastern football, and he won the player of the match award for his two goals. However, their side lost the game 3-5. There was another big reason that the match had become the centre of attraction; it was none other than the Messi-Ronaldo faceoff, which happened after a long span of time and, according to various football pundits, could be their last faceoff. Virat, on the other hand, has also made a remarkable comeback after a bitterly struggling phase. Kohli made his comeback last Monday with a 166-run inning against Sri Lanka. He also scored a century in the first ODI of the series. Kohli, who is making an incline in his centuries, is now just 3 centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 centuries, to become the highest century-making batsman in ODI.