Chorus Grows On Virat Kohli Taking Over Captaincy In Absence Of Rohit Sharma As Ex Pakistan Bowler Joins Debate

<strong>Virat Kohli Best Option For India In Absence Of Rohit Sharma For One-Off Test vs England: </strong>Former India captain <strong>Virat Kohli</strong> is making the headlines but this time it is not for his form or the lack of it but to take over as the captain of India in absence of regular captain <strong>Rohit Sharma</strong>, who is doubtful for the one-off Test against <strong>England</strong> after testing positive for Covid-19 during <strong>India's 4-day warm-up match vs Leicestershire</strong>. <p></p> <p></p>Now former <strong>Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria</strong> has joined the debate and given his take on the matter. Talking about his choice to take over the top job if Rohit fails to get fit in time for the Edgbaston Test, Kaneria said that Rishabh Pant isn't mature enough to be the captain of the side and the best man for the job for India would be <strong>Virat Kohli.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>"Rishabh Pant is not mature enough to be captain. He got a chance to lead the side in the South Africa series but did a horrible job. Captaincy also tends to take a toll on his batting. I feel that he shouldn't be the captain anymore," said Kaneria on his <em>YouTube</em> channel. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm surprised that Kohli's name isn't being suggested. Pant and Bumrah are in the race to lead the team in Edgbaston. Pujara has been playing in England for so long. He also can lead the team if Rohit isn't available. The best option for India is to give the captaincy to Kohli. He can return if India doesn't find any other option. But I am hopeful that Rohit will be leading the team in the fifth Test," added Kaneria. <p></p> <p></p>"BCCI has indicated that Pant, Bumrah or Ashwin could be given the captaincy if Rohit isn't available. Bumrah shouldn't be given the load of captaincy and he should rather concentrate on his bowling. I wouldn't want him to lead the side," he concluded. <p></p> <p></p>Netizens seem to on the same page with former Pakistan spinner as many believe that Kohli should be made captain in case India doesn't get the services of Rohit Sharma. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Here are some of the tweets:</strong> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Not sure but most probably Rishabh Pant will captain the team if rohit becomes unavailable.</p> <p></p>Virat would be a far better option than Pant.<a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> Pls let Virat lead the team for one last tym..He deserves the historic TEST victory?? <p></p> <p></p>Get Well Soon Ro !!?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a> <a href="https://t.co/K2nxkDoG0c">pic.twitter.com/K2nxkDoG0c</a> <p></p> <p></p> Arsh (@arshuu_19) <a href="https://twitter.com/arshuu_19/status/1540894528613531648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">?Get Well Soon Bro. Hope he becomes totally fit n fine before 5th test match. <p></p>In case if he fails to recover,<a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> pls Make <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> captain for the 5th test it will be good if he ends his captaincy tenure by winning this historic series???<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma?</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LEIvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LEIvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/11dFcCABqL">pic.twitter.com/11dFcCABqL</a></p> <p></p> Arsh (@arshuu_19) <a href="https://twitter.com/arshuu_19/status/1540892995683491840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Please make Virat <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> captain for the 5th Test...he deserves to win the series ?. <p></p>Wish you speedy recovery <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> ?.</p> <p></p> Mrityunjoy SHREYAian ? (@Mrityunjoy_offl) <a href="https://twitter.com/Mrityunjoy_offl/status/1540891939767062528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Make this man captain for last test please..? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCCI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://t.co/Qvd9KFgBIN">pic.twitter.com/Qvd9KFgBIN</a> <a href="https://t.co/fv1unga5hW">https://t.co/fv1unga5hW</a></p> <p></p> ABiii (@abineshdfc) <a href="https://twitter.com/abineshdfc/status/1540891735756267523?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>The one-off Test between <strong>India and England</strong> is scheduled to start at Edgbaston on Friday, July 1 2022.