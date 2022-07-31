New Delhi: The BCCI on Saturday announced the India squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs. A few reports were circulating on social media that the BCCI want Virat Kohli to play against Zimbabwe to regain his lost form. However, when the squad was announced, Virat Kohli was not in there. Virat Kohli has been going through a massive slump and questions are being raised on his slot in the Indian team. The calls to drop the Indian veteran from the team are also on the rise. Post the IPL 2022, Virat Kohli has the highest score of 20 across formats.

Meanwhile, as per news agency PTI, Virat Kohli spoke to the BCCI and informed that he will be available for selection from the Asia Cup onwards. “Virat had spoken to selectors that he would be available from the Asia Cup onwards. The first team players will hardly get rest from Asia Cup till end of World T20. Hence this is a two-week window after Windies tour when they can rest,” a source told PTI.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs, star pacer Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar have returned to the Indian setup. Shikhar Dhawan will continue leading the side while Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik have been omitted from the squad. Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya have been rested.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.