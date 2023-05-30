New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja's ten runs off the last two balls helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Gujarat Titans in the final match of IPL 2023 on May 29 (Monday) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

MS Dhoni-led CSK has now equalled Mumbai Indians' record for most (five) IPL titles. The 41-year-old Dhoni also became the joint-most successful captain (titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) in tournament history along with Rohit Sharma (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022).

It was a nail-biting clash, as it was a close call for both the teams. Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 10 runs off two balls, is praised by many cricketers, experts, and fans for his excellent innings.

Former India captain Virat Kohli took the internet and congratulated Jadeja and CSK for their iconic win. He shared a picture of the match and wrote, "What a champion, @ravindra.jadeja. He further congratulated captain MS Dhoni, saying, "Well done, CSK, and special mention to @mahi7781".