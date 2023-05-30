Advertisement

Virat Kohli To Ranveer Singh: Stars Hail Ravindra Jadeja & MS Dhoni After CSK’s IPL 2023 Win

From Indian cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh hailed CSK for their performance.

Virat Kohli To Ranveer Singh: Stars Hail Ravindra Jadeja & MS Dhoni After CSK’s IPL 2023 Win
Updated: May 30, 2023 12:37 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja's ten runs off the last two balls helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Gujarat Titans in the final match of IPL 2023 on May 29 (Monday) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

MS Dhoni-led CSK has now equalled Mumbai Indians' record for most (five) IPL titles. The 41-year-old Dhoni also became the joint-most successful captain (titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) in tournament history along with Rohit Sharma (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022).

It was a nail-biting clash, as it was a close call for both the teams. Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 10 runs off two balls, is praised by many cricketers, experts, and fans for his excellent innings.

Former India captain Virat Kohli took the internet and congratulated Jadeja and CSK for their iconic win. He shared a picture of the match and wrote, "What a champion, @ravindra.jadeja. He further congratulated captain MS Dhoni, saying, "Well done, CSK, and special mention to @mahi7781".

Many bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan etc also hailed Jadeja for his performance.

Jadeja dedicated this victory to MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja dedicated the victory to skipper MS Dhoni and said, "It feels amazing, to win my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I am from Gujarat, and it is a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night, I would like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I would like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls."

 

