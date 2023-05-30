Virat Kohli To Ranveer Singh: Stars Hail Ravindra Jadeja & MS Dhoni After CSK’s IPL 2023 Win
From Indian cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh hailed CSK for their performance.
New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja's ten runs off the last two balls helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Gujarat Titans in the final match of IPL 2023 on May 29 (Monday) at Narendra Modi Stadium.
MS Dhoni-led CSK has now equalled Mumbai Indians' record for most (five) IPL titles. The 41-year-old Dhoni also became the joint-most successful captain (titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) in tournament history along with Rohit Sharma (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022).
It was a nail-biting clash, as it was a close call for both the teams. Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 10 runs off two balls, is praised by many cricketers, experts, and fans for his excellent innings.
Former India captain Virat Kohli took the internet and congratulated Jadeja and CSK for their iconic win. He shared a picture of the match and wrote, "What a champion, @ravindra.jadeja. He further congratulated captain MS Dhoni, saying, "Well done, CSK, and special mention to @mahi7781".
Instagram stories of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul last night.
One name remains constant - MS Dhoni. The amount of respect they have for MS is huge! pic.twitter.com/YbKwM7xH8t
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 30, 2023
Ravinder Jadeja the Champion @imjadeja congratulations @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL for winning the 5th title. Simply incredible chase .. picture do speak. Hvnt seen Dhoni lifting anyone before like he lifted Jadeja .. This 5th ? Means a lot to him and team pic.twitter.com/l3MnqR8xM4
Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2023
What a finish to one of the most enthralling @IPL seasons ever! Both @ChennaiIPL and @gujarat_titans fought fiercely, but Chennai's batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned.
Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances by pic.twitter.com/ZoKh4SnKVJ
Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 30, 2023
Many bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan etc also hailed Jadeja for his performance.
RAVINDRASINH JADEJA !!!!!
OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDD
? ???????#CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL ?
WHAT A FINISH !!!! WHAT A FINAL !!!!! #RavindraJadeja #Jadeja #Jaddu #IPL2023Final @IPL #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/PjJO1P2UxO
Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 29, 2023
Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !!! Truly a Champions innings - @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man pic.twitter.com/7TFjt1ehGA
Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 29, 2023
Congratulations mere bhai @msdhoni @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL for an amazing victory.
Well played @gujarat_titans ? #IPL2023Finals #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/wn7IhjryIf
sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 29, 2023
What a match what a final @imjadeja killed it ??
Congratulations@msdhoni #ChennaiSuperKings
#ipl ? pic.twitter.com/ku8kmrqxAX
Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 29, 2023
Jadeja dedicated this victory to MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja dedicated the victory to skipper MS Dhoni and said, "It feels amazing, to win my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I am from Gujarat, and it is a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night, I would like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I would like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls."
