Virat Kohli To Ravindra Jadeja: Top Performers In 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India had to win the final test to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy by 3-1 and booked their squad in the World Test Championship final.

Updated: March 14, 2023 7:07 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: India has registered an epic series win over Australia and lifted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India defeated Aussie by 2-1 in the four-match Test series. Retaining the BGT title, India won the first three Test matches while the final Test in Ahmedabad ended in a dull draw. The Nagpur and Indore Tests ended within three days.

India won the first match by an innings, 132 runs. Followed by this India won with 6-wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Aussie make an epic comeback in the third Test match in Indore and won the series by nine wickets. Nathan Lyon was named Player of the Match for his thrilling eight-wicket haul in the 2nd innings.

The 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy was dominated by bowlers, batter managed to get very few runs. Here are the players who dominated the proceedings.

Virat Kohli: He scored 186 runs and helped India come up a brilliant reply to Australia's first innings total of 480 runs.

Shubman Gill: Like Virat, the 23-year-old Gill has also scored century in the Ahmedabad Test. He has already scored one double century, two hundreds and one fifty in six ODIs played this year and as an opener, he would like to add more runs to his tally in next three matches.

Ravindra Jadeja: After an outstanding performance in Test series, Jadeja will make a comeback in ODIs as well and would like to rule the roost. He's one of the most important players in the setup for Team India and his performance will have a big say on how India will fare in three ODIs.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy comes to an end today and a good news for Indian fans out there, India has qualified for World Test Championship where India will again face Australia in the final of WTC at the Oval from June 7.

