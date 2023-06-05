Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: India's Top Batters in WTC 2023

With the World Test Championship just an inch closer, here is a sneak peak of the top run-scorers in the Indian squad.

New Delhi: India and Australia are once again going to face each other. The World Test Championship final is just two days away, and both sides will battle one last time to lift the WTC trophy on June 7 at the Oval in London. On the one hand, Aussie finished at the top of the 2021 2023 WTC points table whereas on the other hand India will play in the final for the second straight time. India finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of the WTC and hasn't won an ICC Trophy since 2013.

Indian batters have contributed really well to the team's success. Here are the five top run-scorers in the Indian squad.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshawar Pujara is the most consistent player in the white-ball format. Even though he missed two matches in the WTC cycle, he still managed to become the leading run-scorer in the WTC. In total, he has scored 887 runs in 16 matches. He has smashed one century and six half-centuries.

Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer. He smashed 869 runs in 16 matches. His 28 innings include one century and three half-centuries. Kohli smashed a century after three years and four months against Australia on March 12, 2023, and since then he has not played even a test match.

Rishabh Pant

Currently out of the cricket zone due to injuries, Rishabh Pant is the third-highest run-scorer with an average of 43.40 for his 868 runs in 12 matches. In total, he has scored two centuries and five half centuries.

Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has missed eight out of ten matches, but despite this fact, he is the fourth-highest run scorer. He has 700 runs registered in his name with an average of 43.75 in ten test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja