Dubai: In what would come as surprising news for his fans, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the leader after the ongoing second phase of the IPL 2021 in UAE. In a statement issued by Kohli, he confirmed that this would be his last IPL as captain of RCB and added that he would continue as an RCB player till he plays his last IPL. He also thanked his fans for all the support he received.

