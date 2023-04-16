Advertisement

Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly On Instagram After handshake Controversy In RCB vs DC Game In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly On Instagram After handshake Controversy In RCB vs DC Game In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly's relationship got tarnished when BCCI removed Kohli as India ODI captain with Ganguly at the helm as BCCI President.

Updated: April 16, 2023 2:04 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: In what comes as a big statement, Virat Kohli has unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on his Instagram. Kohli and Ganguly came face to face in RCB vs DC match. The two veterans ignored each other after the match and didn't shake hands as RCB picked up an impressive win over Delhi Capitals. Kohli, who used to follow 276 Instagram accounts, including Sourav Ganguly, has now unfollowed the former BCCI president.

Kohli Ganguly

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Controversy: How Things Started?

The Ganguly- Kohli controversy started when BCCI sacked Virat Kohli as India ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour. Virat was clearly upset with the move and made some bold claims in a fiery press conference. Virat said that BCCI didn't have any prior discussion about change in ODI leadership and he was informed about the same just hours before the team's departure over a phone call. Kohli's words contradicted Ganguly's claims where he said that he asked Virat Kohli to not quit as T20I captain as the board does not want split captaincy. Ganguly said that since Virat Kohli decided to step down as India T20I captain, the board sacked him as ODI captain as well, handing over the reins to Rohit Sharma.

Also Read

More News ›
Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly On Instagram After handshake Controversy In RCB vs DC Game In IPL 2023
'Dil To Bacha Hai Ji': Virat Kohli's Fun Instragram Post Goes Viral | Watch Pics
IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag Blasts Ricky Ponting For Delhi Capitals Shambolic Show
IPL 2023: SRH Spinner Mayank Markande Compared To Rashid Khan By Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Rashid Latif
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma And Mumbai Indians Eyeing Winning Momentum At Home – Sunil Gavaskar
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly On Instagram After handshake Controversy In RCB vs DC Game In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly On Instagram After hand...

'Dil To Bacha Hai Ji': Virat Kohli's Fun Instragram Post Goes Viral | Watch Pics

'Dil To Bacha Hai Ji': Virat Kohli's Fun Instragram Post Goe...

IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag Blasts Ricky Ponting For Delhi Capitals Shambolic Show

IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag Blasts Ricky Ponting For Delhi Cap...

IPL 2023: SRH Spinner Mayank Markande Compared To Rashid Khan By Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Rashid Latif

IPL 2023: SRH Spinner Mayank Markande Compared To Rashid Kha...

Advertisement