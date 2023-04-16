New Delhi: In what comes as a big statement, Virat Kohli has unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on his Instagram. Kohli and Ganguly came face to face in RCB vs DC match. The two veterans ignored each other after the match and didn't shake hands as RCB picked up an impressive win over Delhi Capitals. Kohli, who used to follow 276 Instagram accounts, including Sourav Ganguly, has now unfollowed the former BCCI president.

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Controversy: How Things Started?

The Ganguly- Kohli controversy started when BCCI sacked Virat Kohli as India ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour. Virat was clearly upset with the move and made some bold claims in a fiery press conference. Virat said that BCCI didn't have any prior discussion about change in ODI leadership and he was informed about the same just hours before the team's departure over a phone call. Kohli's words contradicted Ganguly's claims where he said that he asked Virat Kohli to not quit as T20I captain as the board does not want split captaincy. Ganguly said that since Virat Kohli decided to step down as India T20I captain, the board sacked him as ODI captain as well, handing over the reins to Rohit Sharma.